Mary’s Mountain Cookies comes to Sioux Falls with new storefront near Falls Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Mary’s Mountain Cookies opened in the Cascade building near Falls Park in downtown Sioux Falls this month.

“There is a Mary’s Mountain Cookies in downtown Rapid City, so right across from the Alex Johnson hotel,”

Mary’s Mountain Cookies was always a family favorite stop during trips to Rapid City, so Sioux Falls entrepreneur Becky McElory decided to bring the brand home.

“Just really fell in love with the whole concept of the store and the cookies itself is what it started with,” Sioux Falls Mary’s Mountain Cookies franchise owner Becky McElory said.

McElory says these homemade mountain-sized cookies are a huge hit in their first week in business.

“Thought we’d come check it out it looked pretty amazing,” customer Richard Morke said.

“It has been a tremendously busy season so far. Just even foot traffic alone it’s been very difficult to keep cookies in the case,” McElory said.

The store always has the same standard eight flavors, along with several other seasonal gourmet options.

“We make one right now called the Grinch with an Oreo cookie and mint glaze,” McElory said.

They also have ice cream for making cookie sandwiches, edible cookie dough and gluten free options in the cooler, with plans to add another option for people walking out by the falls.

“I hope to carry and start making some fun dog treats since downtown is becoming such a dog friendly environment,” she said.

McElroy expects to see a big boost in winter traffic once the ice ribbon opens across the street and when the Levitt concerts are underway in the summer.

“It’s part of why we did chose this location is just the year-round activities happening in our downtown community,” McElory said.

“You can just spend a whole afternoon here no problem now, with places like this opening here,” Morke said.

While Mary’s Mountain cookies are a franchise, the McElroys have made the Sioux Falls store their own, adding in some local flair with some decor made by local artists.

“I wanted to create some fun, whimsical elements and bring some joy into people’s days,” McElory said.

Mary’s Mountain Cookies is a family affair for the McElory’s with mom, dad and all three kids working in the store along with several other employees.

The store is closed on Mondays so they can work on filling up holiday orders but are open to the public Tuesday through Sunday.