SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A new upscale Italian restaurant is now open in downtown Sioux Falls, a third concept for restaurant owners Riccardo and Mary Beth Tarabelsi.

“We really wanted to design a restaurant that would give our guests a completely different experience than R Wine Bar,” Riccardo Tarabelsi said.

While they both serve Italian food, the newly opened Maribella Ristorante brings a completely different atmosphere than the Tarabelsi’s first Sioux Falls restaurant.



“Here it’s a little more upscale,” Tarabelsi said. “We have a one hundred percent Italian food menu, 100 percent Italian wine menu, a full bar with cocktails available…we’re hand-making all of our pasta daily.”



To finish off the big city, upscale feel, this new Washington Square restaurant is one of the first in downtown Sioux Falls to offer valet parking.

“We offer valet service, complimentary, on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, so you can pull up in the loading zone and the valet will take your car into a safe spot upstairs,” Tarabelsi said.



The restaurant has two floors of the Washington Square parking garage above the restaurant along with a public parking ramp across the street, plenty of access to parking for the wave of people trying out the new restaurant.



“We went live on Open Table a week before we opened, by the end of the week some days were already full between now and the end of the year,” Tarabelsi said.



But Maribella Ristorante is also designed a large bar seating area for people who want to enjoy a spontaneous night out.



“The bar area we designed with 60 seats and they’re all for walk-ins,” Tarabelsi said.



And if the bar area and restaurant are full, you can also head two doors down to the Tarabelsi’s third restaurant concept, Brix Wine Bar.

“There’s a hallway that connects the two spaces, so our full menu is available at Brix,” Tarabelsi said. “So if you wanted a bottle of wine and a pizza, third different experience, small intimate, cozy, a lot more quiet.”

When the family decided to open another new restaurant in town, staffing was their main concern. But Riccardo says he is very grateful to have a fully staffed kitchen and front of house at all of his restaurants.