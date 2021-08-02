Manufacturing, residential projects boost building permit numbers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The value of building permits in Sioux Falls continues to outpace the past few years.

According to the latest report from the city, so far the total value of building permits is more than $607 million.

That’s almost double over the same time period last year.

The areas that are seeing some of the biggest increases include manufacturing and residential.

Manufacturing projects make up more than $39 million of the building permits.

That’s compared to $6.5 million during the same time in 2019 and $7.5 million in 2020.

So far this year, the city has received nearly 1,200 permits for multiple family units. That’s more than three times the amount from 2019.