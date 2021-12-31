Making the most of your year-end charitable gifts before the ball drops

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we countdown to midnight and the start of a new year, there’s still time to get in some last-minute donations in for your 2021 tax returns.

“We have a few givers who have been giving for years that we just know are going to show up at our office on December 31st with their check,” Sioux Empire United Way Campaign Director Oliv ia Essig said.



New Year’s Eve is a day many donors have decided to make their big day of giving.



“It’s their year-end giving and they really just plan to give at year end,” Essig said.

For some, the timing makes for easier tax prep next month.



“The important part of it to our donors as well is the fact that its tax deductible, which makes it really important for this time of year,” Essig said.

“Every dollar that we get is something that is really meaningful and it makes a difference in the lives of people,” Children’s Inn Program Director Amy Carter said.

But these year-end gifts mean much more than just a tax deduction, it’s a chance for people to help take what they’ve received over the holidays and give it back to the community.

“In December we often see those checks and gifts and people just showing up at our door,” Carter said.

Doors that have seen more and more people coming through this year.



“We continue to see the need for our services grow. We depend on our community to support us in different ways,” Carter said.



Whether it’s the Children’s Inn or one of the many other nonprofits in KELOLAND, any donations made before midnight make a big impact.

“Online giving makes it really easy to make a pledge quickly and easily, especially if you’re down to the minute with year-end gifts,” Essig said.

If you’re looking to make some final online gifts before the ball drops tonight, where you choose to donate makes a difference.



“Just be aware when it comes to giving a gift online when it comes to 3rd party processors that sometimes there are extra fees involved. When you look at processors like GoFundMe which is an amazing way to give, but they do take about 2.9 percent from each gift that comes through, Facebook on the other hand there’s a zero percent processing fee,” Essig said.

But the best way to give before midnight tonight is by going directly to an organization’s website using your credit or debit card.