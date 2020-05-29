M.B. Haskett to reopen, sets changes to business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — A downtown favorite closed early on in the pandemic, and stayed that way for months. It didn’t even offer takeout options. That is about to change.

On Saturday, M.B. Haskett will re-open. Customers can expect some changes to address COVID-19 safety guidelines, but some long-term changes could be on the way.

As a sous-chef, Tom Hinrichs isn’t afraid to break a few eggs. Really. That is what he was doing Friday afternoon to prepare for the re-opening.

“I like making food from scratch,” Hinrichs said.

He can see past the cracks and build something bigger.

“I just enjoy the looks on people’s faces when they get a good meal,” Hinrichs said.

That will continue, when M.B. Haskett re-opens.

“Without a doubt I’m excited to see everybody back,” owner Michael Haskett said.

It’ll have limited hours, and is practicing social distancing by spacing out tables, allowing about half of its customer occupancy in, and encouraging people to call ahead and get takeout. Haskett says it’s a mix of emotions re-opening during a pandemic.

“We still have to be careful,” Haskett said.

Long-term, the time off will lead to some changes here.

“I’ve taken this opportunity to re-evaluate my business model. We’re going to do more carryout options,” Haskett said. “We’re looking at getting a grocer’s license, and we’re looking at getting a meat cutter’s license.”

Haskett says it’ll feel good to have customers come in so he can pay his employees, but he’s using the re-opening to pay it forward.

“We’re going to do a charity event,” Haskett said.

M.B. Haskett wants to raise $2,000 to donate to the 211 Helpline and South Dakota’s ACLU. The restaurant will match donations once each effort reaches $500.

It’s easy to pay attention to the cracks in our world that are still there, pandemic or not, but Hinrichs hopes the customers can see beyond them to carefully build a better future.

“It’s OK to go back to normal. They can come out of their house and not have to worry so much about what we’ve been seeing in the past. I think it’ll be good for everyone,” Hinrichs said.

TEMPORARY HOURS:

5/30: Saturday 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

5/31: Sunday 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

6/3: Wednesday 7 a.m. -3 p.m.

6/4: Thursday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

6/5: Friday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

6/6: Saturday 8 a.m. – 2 a.m.

6/7: Sunday 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.