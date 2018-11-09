Lyons, SD Company Lands $50 Million Air Force Contract

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LYONS, S.D. - A Lyons, South Dakota company has been awarded a nearly $50 million contract with the United States Air Force.

Rosenbauer America builds fire trucks and equipment.

The government is asking the company to build more than 70 Airport Rescue Fire Fighting units.

Because of the large order, production will take place at several Rosenbauer production facilities.

It hopes to have all of the units built by June.

The locations that will be receiving the new units both in the United States and overseas are classified.

