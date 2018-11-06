Your Money Matters

Lyft, Restaurants Offering Election Day Deals

By:

Posted: Nov 05, 2018 08:31 PM CST

Updated: Nov 06, 2018 07:54 AM CST

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - If you don't have a ride to the polls Tuesday, you have a few options. 

Lyft is offering a special Election Day deal.  You can get 50 percent off a ride if you're going to vote.  The ride-sharing service is encouraging all area drivers to work Tuesday.

"As a veteran, I think that's a right everyone should exercise. I'm all for it to get people out to vote," Lyft driver Nylis Renschler said.

Lyft's Election Day code is VOTESD.

The ACLU in South Dakota is also offering free rides to the polls.  You can sign up on the organization's website or by calling 605-332-2508.

Several restaurants are also offering deals on Election Day, including Potbelly Sandwich Shop.
 

