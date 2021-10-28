Luxury apartments & townhomes soon breaking ground along Lake Lorraine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Creating a city within a city, that’s always been the goal of the Lake Lorraine development. Now a key piece of their lifestyle community is about to break ground.

“What’s the vision out here, what are we trying to do with this place? Really, its about offering everything in one area,” Vanbuskirk Companies President of Operations Mike Van Buskirk said.

All of those amenities in one location is a big draw for residential developers breaking ground on Lake Lorraine.

“You literally have a hospital within walking distance, a grocery store within walking distance, a gas station within walking distance, everything is right here, a veterinarian, barber, you have everything here and its very high end. I do feel like a lot of people will want to live here,” Mailbox Money owner Dusten Hendrickson said.

It’s why Brookings developer Dusten Hendrickson with Mailbox Money decided to bring luxury apartments to the lake.

“The water is what drew me here,” Hendrickson said. “I feel like if you live on water it changes the way you feel, improves your mood, your attitude.”

It’s a perfect fit for the wellness community The Blu on Lake Lorraine aims to create in Sioux Falls.

“These are a wellness designed, community focused, higher end, A class apartments, with exceptional views,” Hendrickson said.

“The lake is a huge focal point of what we’re doing,” Veldhouse Construction owner Caleb Veldhouse said.

Veldhouse Construction has been working on the project for nearly a year and plans to break ground in the next two weeks.

“The building itself is six stories tall from grade plus underground parking, it will have 128 apartments, approximately 190,000 square feet total,” Veldhouse said.

These luxury apartments will be available in the Spring of 2023, adding to the growing residential options on Lake Lorraine.

“We’ve had some townhomes underway on the south end of the lake,” Van Buskirk said. “Dome higher end luxury type townhomes, they’ve been selling away and building on those for a longer period of time.”

Additional townhomes are being built right now, part of The Shores at Lake Lorraine development that will go all the way up to the lake front on the south side.

The Blu at Lake Lorraine apartments will have a community deck, lake access and rooftop hot tub just to the east of the Hyatt on the north side of the lake.