Lupulin Brewing Company joins Sioux Falls beer scene

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One local brewery is crafting special ties to the Sioux Falls area.

Lupulin Brewing Company has been around for five years in Minnesota. They’ve recently planted a new location here in Sioux Falls.

Matt Schiller’s roots run deep in his hometown of Big Lake, Minnesota.

“Myself and my business partner Jeff Zierdt, we were home brewers for five or six years brewed together a lot. We’re in the same ‘home brew club’ together and one thing leads to another,” Schiller said.

They founded Lupulin Brewing Company five years ago. Just two months ago, they opened a second location in Sioux Falls. In that time, they’ve already crafted many local ties.

“I’ve hung out with a lot of other local brewers too,” Schiller

This week, Schiller is crafting something extra special in his taproom.

“Everything we make here is going to be a unique beer to Sioux Falls. It’s only available in this taproom,” Schiller said.

Currently, the Sioux Falls stock has been only what they’ve brewed in Big Lake. This week, he’s tapping in to his creative side.

“It’s exciting. One beer is in the tank. Made one last week: a bit stout with chocolate and cinnamon, vanilla, maple sugar, that’s going to be a lot of fun when that comes out,” Schiller said.

“So when you walk in and smell that beer being brewed, you know that’s being made right there and you can see the equipment through the windows and everything. You almost feel like you’re kind of immersed in it and that you’re a part of it,” Mandi Hoermann said.

“This week we’re going to make a sour – fruited sour. So with passion fruit and so it should be a lot of fun,” Schiller said.

Planting some new roots in a new scene.

“There’s some good beer being made here in Sioux Falls, and we’re just hoping to be a part of that,” Schiller said.

Lupulin plans on making the Sioux Falls brews available on tap sometime between late November and early December.

If you’d like to learn more about the brewery, visit the Lupulin Brewing Company website.