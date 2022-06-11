(STACKER) — Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.

While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

#50. Meade County

– Median household income: $62,275

— 4.0% above state average, 4.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 23.2%

— #1,105 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%

— #2,411 highest among all counties nationwide

#49. Spink County

– Median household income: $62,125

— 3.7% above state average, 4.4% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 26.1%

— #767 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.2%

— #2,404 highest among all counties nationwide

#48. Moody County

– Median household income: $61,894

— 3.3% above state average, 4.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 27.1%

— #695 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%

— #2,388 highest among all counties nationwide

#47. Yankton County

– Median household income: $61,878

— 3.3% above state average, 4.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 21.2%

— #1,422 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.3%

— #2,386 highest among all counties nationwide

#46. Brown County

– Median household income: $61,816

— 3.2% above state average, 4.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 25.3%

— #849 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.2%

— #2,382 highest among all counties nationwide

#45. Perkins County

– Median household income: $61,815

— 3.2% above state average, 4.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 21.0%

— #1,445 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.1%

— #2,381 highest among all counties nationwide

#44. Douglas County

– Median household income: $61,793

— 3.2% above state average, 4.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 24.3%

— #953 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

— #2,378 highest among all counties nationwide

#43. Kingsbury County

– Median household income: $61,316

— 2.4% above state average, 5.7% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 21.1%

— #1,424 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%

— #2,342 highest among all counties nationwide

#42. Hutchinson County

– Median household income: $61,290

— 2.3% above state average, 5.7% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 21.7%

— #1,324 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.1%

— #2,339 highest among all counties nationwide

#41. Harding County

– Median household income: $61,111

— 2.0% above state average, 6.0% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 19.2%

— #1,756 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 4.7%

— #2,326 highest among all counties nationwide

#40. Sully County

– Median household income: $60,508

— 1.0% above state average, 6.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 21.6%

— #1,343 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%

— #2,289 highest among all counties nationwide

#39. Hyde County

– Median household income: $59,844

— 0.1% below state average, 7.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 24.8%

— #905 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.0%

— #2,235 highest among all counties nationwide

#38. Hand County

– Median household income: $58,333

— 2.6% below state average, 10.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 25.4%

— #837 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%

— #2,104 highest among all counties nationwide

#37. Pennington County

– Median household income: $58,278

— 2.7% below state average, 10.3% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 23.9%

— #1,009 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.2%

— #2,097 highest among all counties nationwide

#36. Codington County

– Median household income: $57,885

— 3.4% below state average, 10.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 20.9%

— #1,460 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%

— #2,076 highest among all counties nationwide

#35. Brookings County

– Median household income: $57,471

— 4.0% below state average, 11.6% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 23.8%

— #1,014 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.2%

— #2,040 highest among all counties nationwide

#34. Brule County

– Median household income: $57,181

— 4.5% below state average, 12.0% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 24.0%

— #990 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%

— #2,005 highest among all counties nationwide

#33. Potter County

– Median household income: $57,120

— 4.6% below state average, 12.1% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 22.1%

— #1,259 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.8%

— #1,996 highest among all counties nationwide

#32. Sanborn County

– Median household income: $55,398

— 7.5% below state average, 14.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 21.0%

— #1,445 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%

— #1,841 highest among all counties nationwide

#31. Lyman County

– Median household income: $54,484

— 9.0% below state average, 16.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 16.1%

— #2,322 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%

— #1,747 highest among all counties nationwide

#30. Campbell County

– Median household income: $54,228

— 9.5% below state average, 16.6% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 25.6%

— #811 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%

— #1,719 highest among all counties nationwide

#29. Tripp County

– Median household income: $54,054

— 9.8% below state average, 16.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 17.9%

— #1,979 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.4%

— #1,702 highest among all counties nationwide

#28. Beadle County

– Median household income: $53,461

— 10.7% below state average, 17.7% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 18.0%

— #1,961 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.8%

— #1,637 highest among all counties nationwide

#27. Miner County

– Median household income: $53,135

— 11.3% below state average, 18.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 17.0%

— #2,143 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 15.8%

— #1,605 highest among all counties nationwide

#26. Charles Mix County

– Median household income: $52,348

— 12.6% below state average, 19.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 17.1%

— #2,120 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.4%

— #1,527 highest among all counties nationwide

#25. Lawrence County

– Median household income: $52,146

— 12.9% below state average, 19.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 22.4%

— #1,225 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%

— #1,493 highest among all counties nationwide

#24. Walworth County

– Median household income: $51,481

— 14.0% below state average, 20.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 21.2%

— #1,410 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%

— #1,383 highest among all counties nationwide

#23. Clay County

– Median household income: $51,447

— 14.1% below state average, 20.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 21.8%

— #1,298 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%

— #1,375 highest among all counties nationwide

#22. Fall River County

– Median household income: $51,383

— 14.2% below state average, 20.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 21.1%

— #1,424 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 17.1%

— #1,371 highest among all counties nationwide

#21. McPherson County

– Median household income: $51,379

— 14.2% below state average, 20.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 22.3%

— #1,240 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

— #1,370 highest among all counties nationwide

#20. Roberts County

– Median household income: $50,877

— 15.1% below state average, 21.7% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 17.5%

— #2,042 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%

— #1,305 highest among all counties nationwide

#19. Clark County

– Median household income: $50,709

— 15.3% below state average, 22.0% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 18.2%

— #1,930 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%

— #1,287 highest among all counties nationwide

#18. Bon Homme County

– Median household income: $50,195

— 16.2% below state average, 22.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 18.3%

— #1,924 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%

— #1,228 highest among all counties nationwide

#17. Faulk County

– Median household income: $49,423

— 17.5% below state average, 24.0% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 18.0%

— #1,961 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%

— #1,146 highest among all counties nationwide

#16. Butte County

– Median household income: $49,353

— 17.6% below state average, 24.1% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 19.9%

— #1,626 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.6%

— #1,136 highest among all counties nationwide

#15. Jerauld County

– Median household income: $49,265

— 17.7% below state average, 24.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 21.7%

— #1,315 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.1%

— #1,128 highest among all counties nationwide

#14. Davison County

– Median household income: $48,267

— 19.4% below state average, 25.7% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 21.9%

— #1,288 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%

— #1,026 highest among all counties nationwide

#13. Day County

– Median household income: $46,753

— 21.9% below state average, 28.1% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 17.8%

— #1,986 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%

— #886 highest among all counties nationwide

#12. Jones County

– Median household income: $46,688

— 22.1% below state average, 28.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 11.1%

— #2,964 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%

— #880 highest among all counties nationwide

#11. Dewey County

– Median household income: $45,859

— 23.4% below state average, 29.4% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 15.3%

— #2,469 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.9%

— #806 highest among all counties nationwide

#10. Gregory County

– Median household income: $44,706

— 25.4% below state average, 31.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 16.2%

— #2,294 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.0%

— #707 highest among all counties nationwide

#9. Bennett County

– Median household income: $41,887

— 30.1% below state average, 35.6% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 11.4%

— #2,935 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 18.6%

— #480 highest among all counties nationwide

#8. Haakon County

– Median household income: $40,673

— 32.1% below state average, 37.4% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 22.6%

— #1,191 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 24.0%

— #393 highest among all counties nationwide

#7. Corson County

– Median household income: $36,705

— 38.7% below state average, 43.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 14.6%

— #2,559 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 25.5%

— #199 highest among all counties nationwide

#6. Ziebach County

– Median household income: $36,615

— 38.9% below state average, 43.7% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 23.0%

— #1,126 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 22.7%

— #194 highest among all counties nationwide

#5. Buffalo County

– Median household income: $35,000

— 41.6% below state average, 46.1% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 3.9%

— #3,141 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 33.3%

— #140 highest among all counties nationwide

#4. Mellette County

– Median household income: $33,882

— 43.4% below state average, 47.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 9.1%

— #3,059 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 29.1%

— #116 highest among all counties nationwide

#3. Oglala Lakota County

– Median household income: $31,423

— 47.5% below state average, 51.7% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 10.3%

— #3,003 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 29.2%

— #56 highest among all counties nationwide

#2. Jackson County

– Median household income: $24,549

— 59.0% below state average, 62.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 6.7%

— #3,119 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 32.3%

— #7 highest among all counties nationwide

#1. Todd County

– Median household income: $24,102

— 59.8% below state average, 62.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 7.1%

— #3,113 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 38.2%

— #5 highest among all counties nationwide

