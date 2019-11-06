Longtime Sioux Falls sports business closing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime Sioux Falls sports store will be closing its doors.

David Rust, owner of Play It Again Sports, announced plans to retire and close his sporting goods store. Rust has been the sole owner for 28 years and is planning to liquidate all the inventory, including store furniture, fixtures and equipment.

The closing sale starts Thursday.

“We feel privileged to have served Sioux Falls and the surrounding communities as your locally-owned sporting goods store for over 28 years,” Rust said in a news release. “I want to offer my heartfelt appreciation to all our employees and fantastic customers for their continued support and patronage. We look forward to seeing you during our Sale!”