Local toy store to hold fundraiser for Emily’s Hope

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You can support local business and a non-profit while you get your holiday shopping done on Saturday.

Kidtopia Toy Store is celebrating Neighborhood Toy Store Day on Saturday with discounts and a fundraiser for Emily’s Hope.

Kidtopia will be selling shopping bags for $5 each to benefit the charity. Plus, everything that fits inside the bag will be 20 percent off.

The store is also selling raffle tickets for two large toy packages, with proceeds going to Emily’s Hope.

Emily’s Hope is working to stop the stigma of addiction and get more people into treatment, as well as keep them in recovery.

Kidtopia has two locations; one at The Bridges at 57th and Western and the other at Dawley Farm.