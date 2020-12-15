Local restaurants offering take-home holiday meals on Christmas Eve

Many people are still figuring out their holiday plans as Christmas celebrations will likely look different this year, much like Thanksgiving. Local restaurants are once again offering a unique 2020 holiday option to make everyone’s pandemic holiday a little easier.



“People have been home this year more than any year previously of their lives,” Carnaval Brazilian Grill Head Chef Jess Blodgett said.

For those still stuck at home over the holidays, Carnaval Brazilian grill decided to offer take-home holiday meals this year.

“Thanksgiving was actually our very first endeavor into trying to do a family meal,” Blodgett said. “We sold out, had to stop taking reservations, we did a lot of business and served well over 400 people just in to-go orders.”

They’re already gearing up for a busy Christmas eve, offering a large ready-made family meal for the holiday.

“Soon as we popped up the Christmas menu, we started getting orders right away,” Blodgett said.

“We’ve sold twice the amount of Christmas orders that we thought we’d have at this point,” Vanguard Hospitality Chief Operating Officer Timothy Meagher said.

Vanguard Hospitality’s four Sioux Falls restaurants came together to create a take home menu that will cover all of your holiday weekend,

“Christmas eve, Christmas morning and Christmas dinner also,” Meagher said. “It gives you the feeling of being taken care of, really the only work you have is to heat up something and throw containers away.”

Helping families celebrate the season, even when they’re stuck at home.

“We can help people’s spirits a little bit so there’s not so much stress because that’s a lot of the stress for families during the holidays is the cooking, the shopping for it, the preparing it, cooking of it and then the cleaning of it, so we’re eliminating 90 percent of that,” Blodgett said.

Many local restaurants are offering take-home meals for pick up on Christmas Eve, but if Thanksgiving was any indicator, their orders fill up fast, so make sure to place your orders by the end of the week.