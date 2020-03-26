Local businesses offering take-home entertainment

Many local businesses are getting creative and adjusting their services to give people some entertainment options at home.

“So you’re going to attach your stencil, peel off the tape and then the next step is paint,” Tracy Hinkkanen said.

AR Workshop owner Tracy Hinkkanen is used to directing projects to a shop full of customers.

“It’s great for kids, birthday parties, bachelorette parties, girls night and date night,” Hinkkanen said. “I love that you’re not just getting a girls’ night out, but you’re also getting something incredible that you get to put on your wall and it looks good.”

While girls’ night out may not be possible right now, you can still make a memorable project at home.

“These are our DIY kits for this week, we’ve kind of been switching out the project each week to keep it interesting,” Hinkkanen said.

From smaller kids projects to big cozy blankets, AR Workshop is providing to-go kits that have all of the supplies, materials and instructions you’ll need to complete a project at home. They’re also posting several video tutorials online to go with the kits.

“Kind of over night we reformatted our business model and made it completely to go,” Hinkkanen said.

“We are just bringing escape rooms home for our customers,” Alysia Simunek with Escape 605 said.

Escape 605 is also creating take home escape crates.

“The first thing we have on top is the instructions, ‘Where in the world is Grandpa Ope,’ that’s the first theme for this crate,” Jessica Krager with Escape 605 said.

“We want them to be able to experience an escape room but we understand that leaving home isn’t really an option right now, and people are going a little stir crazy looking for things to do,” Simunek said.

Escape 605 is working on three different escape crate kits for families to rent overnight.

“This challenge has some math in it so we encourage no calculators, we want kids to keep their minds fresh even when they’re out of school.

Families or friends who want to rent an Escape crate can make a reservation online; pick will be available for reserved crates at the Westport location between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. then drop off the following day between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at either Escape 605 location. They are also offering pick up and delivery for an additional fee.

“Everyone gets to pick their paint or stain color so you can match your children’s room décor or home décor,” Hinkkanen said.

AR Workshop is also providing new projects for people to choose from each week throughout this period of social distancing.

“It’s really unsettling as a business owner, but we are so thankful we have this option to change up what we’re doing and that we have the support. We have some incredible customers and people who have said, I’ll order your kit every week. It’s been great, people have been thrilled and their kids have loved doing them.

This week AR Workshop is offering a One Sioux Falls project that is also a fundraiser to help support the growing community fund.

You can fill out this online form to make your order and pick out your design and paint colors. AR Workshop’s take-home orders placed by Midnight Sunday will be ready for pick up Tuesdays from 12-4 p.m. and orders placed by Wednesday at midnight will be available Friday from 12-4 p.m. Shipping is also possible for people who live outside of Sioux Falls.