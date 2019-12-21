Local business spreading random acts of kindness

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many people in KELOLAND are getting into the holiday spirit of giving this season, including a local clothing boutique.

Twin sisters Stacey and Leslie Malmgren are used to helping customers at their store Love Marlow, but this week they’re helping people in a new way.

“We decided we wanted to do some random acts of kindness so we put a call out on our Facebook page just to get ideas from our customers and get them involved, they gave us a ton of different ideas to go out in the community and inspire more of that,” Leslie Malmgren said.

Each day this week they’ve selected a random act from the list of suggestions.

“One we really loved was paying school lunches, but we also got really simple ideas too,” Malmgren said.

Like Friday, when they walked down to a local restaurant, hoping to add a little Christmas cheer in someone’s day.

“It definitely is a small thing that makes a big difference in someone’s day for sure,” Malmgren said.

From paying someone’s dinner or utility bill, to helping out a new mom and a local military family, these sisters hope their random acts of kindness will encourage others to pay it forward.

“We really wanted to inspire small acts so then maybe just the normal person can go and do those little things too,” Malmgren said.

They say even if you can’t give a stranger a financial gift this Christmas, simply spreading kindness is a free, and easy way to brighten everyone’s spirit this holiday season.