Local bankers work through the night to get SD businesses into round 2 of the Paycheck Protection Program

The second round of the Paycheck Protection Program rolled out Monday morning with $310 billion in additional funds; in just the first 32 hours, more than $52 billion of the newly approved funds were already spoken for.

“We were having twice the amount of application uploads that we had experienced any other day in that first round,” Jaime Wood, the South Dakota District Director of the U.D. Small Business Administration said.

The Small Business Administration says the demand for the program skyrocketed Monday morning when bankers across the country tried to get their clients into the Paycheck Protection Program.

“At 9:30 when everyone attempted at the same time, the system crashed,” Tony Nour, the Senior Vice President of Premier Bank said.

First Premier Bank had a stack of 300 local loans ready and waiting to enter into the system Monday morning.

“We had a backlog of applications that were ready because the first round of funding dried up on the 15th,” Nour said.

But with the overloaded application program, their team of workers only got in about 70 applications during business hours on Monday.

“We didn’t want to have to call a customer and say hey we didn’t get it done. And that’s really where we saw the determination and persistence with our team, even when we were having troubles in the system, to push through, to push through all day, to push through all night, to make sure we got our customers taken care of,” Nour said.

It’s a similar story at locally owned banks across KELOLAND.

“The reports that we’re getting back from the lenders is that the system started to loosen up last night, many of the South Dakota lenders worked all night long,” Wood said.

“We brought in reinforcements that worked through the night and we were really able to process more of those applications, as you can imagine there was less demand through the system in the middle of the night,” Nour said.

That extra effort payed off by making sure all of their local applicants got approved.

“A lot of the second round applications ended up being those self-employed individuals, so smaller loan amounts, but if you’re that individual applicant, there’s one application that matters to you and it’s yours. We’re excited to be able to call people today and let them know that they got approved,” Nour said.

South Dakota bankers saw great success with the first round of the Paycheck Protection Program and the South Dakota Small Business Administration says they’re already seeing it in round two.



Most banks are caught up on the applications that were already submitted. Businesses, nonprofits and the self-employed can still apply, but both Wood and Nour suggest reaching out to a banker immediately if you want to get in on the program while there are still available funds.