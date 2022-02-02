SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three new tenants will soon be filling retail space at the strip mall in front of the south side Walmart at 85th Street & Minnesota Avenue.

“In addition to the businesses already open there, we have Starbucks coming. Little Caesars is opening a new location there and there’s a new sit down Mexican restaurant. So we’re really excited to see these last few tenants coming in and kind of rounding out the retail center,” Van Buskirk Commercial Real Estate agent Ryan Tysdal said.



Tysdal says the only remaining retail space in the center next to Starbucks also has multiple offers; he says all of the storefronts will likely be open to the public sometime this year.



As this retail center fills up, there are now two new developments happening near the same intersection.

