Linking Sioux Falls policy makers and businesses through Development Connections

The Sioux Falls Development Foundation is looking for local businesses to join in next year’s Development Connections program. In Thursday’s Your Money Matters, we take a closer look at this new business opportunity.

“We’re a B to B company so not everyone knows what we do and the reinvestment we make here and the jobs that we create,” Bell Inc. President and CEO Ben Graham said.

Bell Inc. produces packaging for McDonald’s and several other well known food companies. It was one of the first Sioux Falls businesses to participate in the new Development Connections program. Last year Bell invited dozens of local elected officials to tour the facility.

“It’s a great way to get people out to understand what we do, where we’re looking to invest and what does make business easy to do here in South Dakota,” Graham said.

Helping local elected officials understand the priorities and concerns of local businesses is one of the main goals of the Development Connections program.

“We connect policy makers and elected officials from the local, state and federal level with businesses, get those policy makers in for a tour of the business so they can see how those operations work,” Mike Gray, The Director of Business Retention and Expansion at the Sioux Falls Development Foundation said.

While the visit is an opportunity for businesses to explain the impact they have on the local economy, it’s also designed to start some important conversations.

“Workforce development, education, reinvesting in the people in this great state,” Graham said. “It’s a great opportunity again for businesses to have a voice with policy makers, it’s a great bridge between state business and state policy, as we look to maintain a pro-growth environment in South Dakota.”

A program that has many local leaders excited to meet with more of the Sioux Falls area business community.

“We have 50 to 60 elected officials in the Sioux Falls area and we’ve reached over 40 of them throughout the different events,” Gray said.

The Sioux Falls Development Foundation is looking for companies who want to join the program in 2020. They hope to have four to six Development Connection visits with policy makers throughout the year.

If your businesses is interested in learning more about participating in the program, contact Mike Gray at mikeg@siouxfalls.com, or (605) 595-4243 for additional details.