LifeScape’s newly proposed building helps solve ongoing space and workforce issues

1  of  148
Closings & Delays
Active Generations Adrian Schools ALC Christian Learning Center Preschool Alcester-Hudson School District Andes Central School District Arlington School District Armour School District Avon School District Baltic School District Beresford School District Big Stone City School Bishop O'Gorman Catholic Schools Bowdle School District Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire Brandon Valley School District Bridgewater-Emery School District Britton-Hecla School District Brookings Activity Center Brookings School District Browns Valley School District Canby Schools Canistota School District Canton School District Carroll Institute Castlewood School District Centerville School District Central Lyon Community Chester School District City of Adrian, MN City of Canton City of Dell Rapids City of Harrisburg City of Valley Springs Clark School District Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Colman-Egan School District Corsica-Stickney School District Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Crow Creek Tribal Dell Rapids School District Dell Rapids-St. Mary's School DeSmet School District Deubrook School District Dupree Edgerton Public - Private ELC-Pipestone Elk Point-Jefferson School District Elkton School District Ellsworth, MN EmBe Enemy Swim Day Estelline School District Ethan School District Eureka School District First Baptist Children's Center First Lutheran Preschool Academy First Presbyterian Church Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Government Flandreau School District Freeman Fulda School District Garretson Gayville-Volin Good Shepherd Lutheran Hamlin Hanson School District Harris-Lake Park Hendricks, MN Highmore-Harrold Hills-Beaver Creek Howard Huron School District Irene-Wakonda Ivanhoe School District Keystone Treatment Center/KeySolutions EAP Lake Benton School District Lake Preston Lennox School District Lifescape Adult Services Lutheran High School of SF Lutheran Social Services of SD Luverne Lynd Madison Marion Marshall Marty Indian McCook Central Menno Milbank Milroy Minnesota West-Canby Minnesota West-Granite Falls Minnesota West-Jackson Minnesota West-Luverne Minnesota West-Pipestone Minnesota West-Worthington Montrose Mount Marty College Mount Vernon Murray County Central Northwest Iowa CC Ortonville-Big Stone City Parkston Pipestone Plankinton School District Platte-Geddes Rock County Opportunities Round Lake-Brewster Russell-Tyler-Ruthton School District Sacred Heart Sanborn Central Scotland Sibley-Ocheyedan Sioux Falls Lutheran Schools Sioux Falls Public Sioux Falls YMCA Sioux Valley-Volga Christian Sisseton School District South Dakota Urban Indian Health Southeast Tech Southwest State St. Martin Lutheran Stewarts School of Hairstyling Tea School District Teachwell Academy & Transition The Compass Center Tracy Tri-Valley Tripp-Delmont School District Turner County Courthouse Vermillion Volunteers of America, Dakotas Wagner Wagner senior meals Watertown Christian Watertown School District Waubay Waverly-South Shore Webster Wendell Farms West Central Wilmot Windom Woonsocket Worthington Yankton Yankton Sioux Tribe Head Start

LifeScape’s newly proposed building helps solve ongoing space and workforce issues

Your Money Matters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LifeScape announced plans for a major new facility at the University of South Dakota Discovery District. Part of the partnership includes training more therapists to meet the growing demand of the services LifeScape provides for children and adults with disabilities.

“We have a space constraint, but we also have a workforce constraint, so part of our vision was, how can we solve that as we go forward?” LifeScape CEO Steve Watkins said.

Their solution is the proposed 200,000 square foot facility in northern Sioux Falls that would help centralize and expand all of LifeScape’s services for children with disabilities while also making it easier for students at USD to join the growing therapy field. 

“The idea of us coming together to be able to put a program together that would create the therapists that we need,” Watkins said.

“I’ve been working with LifeScape for the past six years and we’ve grown a lot in that time, our therapy department alone has grown seemingly exponentially,” LifeScape Occupational Therapist Alex Schema said. 

Schema knows this new facility will help meet the growing need in the Sioux Falls Area.

“Having the space that we need to provide the care for these kids would be phenomenal,” Schema said.

“As of now, virtually every one of our services has demand greater than we can meet,” Watkins said.

Watkins says as Sioux Falls grows, the demand for LifeScape’s services will get even greater, especially with the rise in behavioral disabilities.

“One in six kids are born with a disability and one in 59 is born with autism,” Watkins said.

He says this new facility would incorporate therapies our region has never had before.

“We’re trying to bring new things to the table like a zero entry therapy pool and maybe a secondary pool that would bring some unique therapies to the region that you would have to go to Denver to get now,” Watkins said.

He said one of the key new concepts the new facility would incorporate is a program called Easy Street, designed to help children who have suffered brain trauma from accidents or illnesses, re-learn how to do some common tasks.  It’s just one example of the kind of innovative care many families are looking for right where they live.

“As we’re trying to attract families to South Dakota and we don’t have those services available, we’re not going to be able to grow the community like we want to,” Watkins said.

“It takes a village to raise every kid, especially in helping children with disabilities, it takes a team and collaboration,” Schema said.

The proposed $62 million facility would bring that team all to one place, eventually replacing the 26th Street and 18th Street LifeScape facilities. But Watkins says the existing buildings will still be utilized for years. Right now the new project is still in its very early stages; the next step is raising funds to help make the project a reality. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests