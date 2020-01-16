LifeScape to build new complex at USD Discovery District

1  of  2
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The University of South Dakota Discovery District in Sioux Falls announced a major new tenant on Thursday. 

LifeScape plans to build a future hospital, school and rehabilitation center at the USD Discovery District, located in northwest Sioux Falls. 

At a news conference on Thursday, LifeScape CEO Steve Watkins said the non-profit organization will lease 31.6 acres from the Discovery District. The new facilities will replace LifeScape’s 26th Street speciality hospital and school as well as the outpatient center on 18th Street. 

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2020, on the first two Discovery District building projects – SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. and Alumend.

The USD Discovery District is a public-private partnership effort between USD, the City of Sioux Falls, the South Dakota Board of Regents, the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and the business community through Forward Sioux Falls.

