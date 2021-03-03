Liberty Hall brings fruit, food and fun to former VFW building

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The former VFW Building on Minnesota avenue in Sioux Falls, sat vacant for months after the veteran’s organization moved its operation to the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. But a new tenant is giving the building new life with plenty of activities all week.

“This space was just here and we didn’t want it to go to waste every day,” Mitchell Olson with Liberty Hall said.



Just before the holiday season, the former VFW was renamed Liberty Hall, becoming a hub of activity for The Fruit Truck operations.



“Right now we have our wonderful fresh strawberries from Florida,” ‘Grandma Penny’ with the Market said. “All of our fruit comes fresh from orchards or the farms.”



It’s a company many people all over South Dakota are familiar with.



“We have a different shipment all of the time; right now its strawberries, we just got done with citrus, we’ll have cherries and peaches coming up,” Grandma Penny said.

Now they’ve set up a permanent market inside Liberty Hall where people can come to get their fresh fruit and other locally made goods each day.



“The market has a lot of the Hutterite colony foods. We have the pies…we have jams, jellies, canned vegetables, eggs fresh from the farm, so we have lots and lots of products here,” Grandma Penny said.



“I make baby blankets, burp clothes and bibs,” Sandy Carlson with We’ve Got You Covered crafts said.



On the weekends, the event hall space transforms into Saturday City.



“It’s a nice craft show and gives people a chance to showcase their arts and their crafts and for people to be able to come and shop,” Olson said.



It’s a welcome opportunity for many area crafters who’ve been shut down since the pandemic started.



“Typically we did about five to six craft shows a year,” Patty Carlson said. “When covid hit, we were doing nothing, so of course our inventory built up. So when we heard about this we were thrilled.”

When it’s not set up as Saturday City, Liberty Hall is also available to rent for events and special gatherings.



“Everything from fundraisers to weddings,” Olson said. “It’s a nice space for that and its really well priced for people that are looking for something that’s not too expensive right now.”

Liberty Hall is also hosting food trucks in the parking lot for lunch and dinner on Tuesdays.

Thursday is the first day fresh strawberries will be available inside the market at Liberty Hall.