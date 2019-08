Friends marks its 25th anniversary this fall, and fans will be able to re-live all of their favorite scenes with LEGOS.

An iconic toy is honoring an iconic show. Friends marks its 25th anniversary this fall, and fans will be able to re-live all of their favorite scenes with LEGOS. The Central Perk Cafe goes on sale on September 1.

The $59.99 set includes minifigures of Ross, Rachel, Monica and all of the other stars. It also includes accessories that are specific to the show.

For example, the Joey minifigure comes with a ‘man bag’ and Phoebe comes with a guitar.