SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– A new learning center is now open in Brandon, but it’s not the kind of tutoring you’d expect.

The unique kind of instruction happening at the worldwide Learning Rx program in tonight’s Your Money Matters.

“There’s two parts to smart really, what you know, what you have in your knowledge bank, and the second part is how you process that information that we take in from the world to learn,” Learning Rx Sioux Falls Executive Director Cami Hollins said.

Students at Learning Rx are working to retrain their brain on how to process information.

“It’s very different from tutoring, we work on the neuroplasticity of the brain to learn and retrain skills,” Hollins said.

The worldwide program is the first Brain Training Center in South Dakota that focuses on seven key areas of learning.

“Things like attention, processing, speed, long term memory, short term memory,” Hollins said.

“It’s important to have those before you learn other things like math and reading,” Learning Rx Trainer Theresa Aaseng said.

It’s a concept that could help people of all ages and skill levels.

“We work with anyone from the age of 5 to 95,” Hollins said. “We work with the people that want to learn faster, read better and perform better.”

But it is especially helpful training for those who may be struggling to process information.

“Individuals with ADHD, dyslexia, processing speed, slow processing student, difficulty reading, difficulty with attention,” Hollins said. “With adults, memory issues, post concussive sports injury, trouble with memory and processing.”

Through their one-on-one training…

“I like getting to know the student I’m with and as someone who really likes learning, I like helping other people have the skills,” Aaseng said.

…students who go through the Learning Rx program in other states and nations around the globe are seeing some big results.

“I have students that came in….they went form Ds and Fs in school to As and Bs in school,” Hollins said.

The state’s first official Learning Rx Franchise opened in Brandon this summer. The new local franchise is offering half off of initial assessments for new students.