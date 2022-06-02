SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lauriebelles’ location at The Empire Mall opens on Thursday.

The boutique is located next to Sneaker Flavorz and G&M Beauty Plus, according to a news release from the Empire Mall. The best entrance to get to the new store is by Applebee’s.

Lauriebelles has a selection of unique, trending and affordable clothing for women of all shapes and sizes.

The store will feature brands like KanCan, Vintage Havana, Steve Madden, Beljoy, Moda Luxe and more.

KELOLAND News highlighted store founder and owner Laurie Karlson’s business growth from an in-home boutique to multiple storefronts in 2021.

