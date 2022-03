SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A popular local women’s clothing store is expanding into the Empire Mall.

The Empire Mall announced Lauriebelles, founded and owned by Laurie Karlson, will open early this spring.

KELOLAND News highlighted Karlson’s business growth, from an in-home boutique to a location in downtown Sioux Falls, in 2021.

The store says it offers both casual everyday styles and formal looks for women seeking the latest trends.