LaurieBelles expands, again

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – What started as an online boutique keeps growing. LaurieBelles is now open in Downtown Sioux Falls. We hear how the owner took an online store to a warehouse and multiple storefronts.

Six years ago, Laurie Karlson was a teacher working on her Master’s degree. Now, she’s running a growing women’s clothing business called LaurieBelles.

“The idea kind of came up at a perfect time. Kind of perfect opportunity for us coming into the clothing world because at the time there wasn’t a lot of options other than the mall,” Karlson said.

She started online, and then moved to a store in Tea. That grew so quickly, they continue to move into larger storefronts and warehouses to keep up with demand.

Just last week, LaurieBelles added a new store to Downtown Sioux Falls.

“It’s really exciting. It came about really fast. It almost doesn’t really seem real yet. Because from closing to opening it was 16 days. The idea came about really quickly at the end of August. So, start to finish it was fast,” Karlson said.

So why open another store downtown when business is going so well?

“People are excited to have a location closer to them. Just where they work and live. Tea is really easy to get to, but if you work in this area especially the east side of Sioux Falls, it’s a little hard to make it work in their daily schedules,” Karlson said.

Karlson says if she’s not pushing the limits, she’s not satisfied.

“We accomplish one thing and I’m like, ‘Alright now what?’ So that’s just how I roll. That’s how my husband and I both roll. And it’s been fun and it’s worked out and we’ve just surrounded ourselves with the right people and the community has been amazing in supporting us and we are forever grateful for that,” Karlson said.



Karlson says one of her secrets to success is keeping a wide variety of options. She may not have a lot of the same item, but she always tries to keep things fresh.