SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The winter weather may be canceling events across KELOLAND tonight, but event space is in high demand, especially in the Sioux Falls area. It’s why Laurel Ridge Barn has just opened a new space right down the road from their current wedding venue in northern Sioux Falls.

“You can only make 52 Saturdays in a year and people want to have a wedding on a Saturday. No matter how many venues keep opening, Saturday is always the most popular date,” Laurel Ridge Barn & The Lookout Owner Tyler Childress said.

Laurel Ridge Barn opened less than two years ago but Childress had already started looking at building a second venue to help keep up with demand; that’s when this unique opportunity came up.

“We quickly realized how close it was to our venue and how nice all the amenities were, so it kind of fit our brand,” Childress said.

A family friend introduced him to the owners of a 6,000 square foot home built just down the road from the Laurel Ridge Barn. It only took a short time for the idea for a unique second venue to take root.

“There are seven beds, five bathrooms and overnight accommodations, but we also want to be in the event business for smaller events or elopements and micro weddings and that kind of stuff,” Childress said. “There’s an option outside to have about 100 to 120 chairs and then inside there’s more of a lingering space, more of a float space.”

Not only is there space for events, The Lookout also has plenty of room and entertainment for families or groups to gather.

“We’re open to any event sizes and styles, we thought about little kitchen classes because upstairs there’s a full kitchen and downstairs has a full kitchen…we’re really looking at all options,” Childress said.

Childress is also reaching out to some of his Laurel Ridge clients who have weddings booked at the barn venue to see if they have interest in also renting The Lookout during their event.”We already have it rented once to one of our barn clients, an overnight stay client,” Childress said. “The Lookout can sleep 16 plus. For the right situation, the right family it makes total sense.”

Childress just opened the Lookout last week and is already taking reservations from families looking for holiday hosting space over Christmas and Thanksgiving.