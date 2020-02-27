Laurel Ridge Barn adds a unique venue option to Sioux Falls

2020 is a big year for new event venues in the Sioux Falls area. There are three new spaces set to open this year.

KELOLAND’s Bridget Bennett takes you to the new Laurel Ridge Barn under construction on the north side of Sioux Falls

“Been a passion of my wife and I the last 2.5 years trying to get this thing built, its been a great journey and we just want to be a part of happy moments in life,” owner of Laurel Ridge Barn Tyler Childress said.

After attending a relative’s barn wedding in Kansas, Tyler Childress and his wife decided to look into opening their own space in Sioux Falls.

“Land around Sioux Falls, there’s not a lot you can buy that has enough space like this that has that rustic, rural setting,” Childress said.

“Ended up getting lucky, saw it right away and the way the landscape sits, the hills and the creek, we saw it and on the way home we said, okay lets do it,” Childress said.

They purchased 30 acres just north of I-229 and I-90 in Sioux Falls–creating a scenic space for outdoor weddings.

“It has a creek in the property, lots of mature trees and we have horses on 25 acres, so it creates a beautiful backdrop for any event,” Childress said.

As well as a unique barn venue to host events all year long.

“The roof has the traditional barn style to it, it allows us to have a much higher ceiling, our ceiling is 45 foot tall, it allows us more of a grand opening an entrance, a clear span, no polls across it no support beams across the middle of the ceiling,” Childress said.

“It’s beautiful, with the floor to ceiling windows, its very wide open, they’ve got a lot of capacity to do a lot of different events,” Addie Graham Kramer with The Event Company said.

Addie Graham Kramer says this new option is a great addition to Sioux Falls’ growing demand for venues.

“Some of our events… space is definitely scarce in this city,” Kramer said.

“When we started our journey in 2017, there were 3, in 2020, there will be 10, so the market has shifted and changed a lot. So what that says is that there is a market and there is a demand and a need for that product,” Childress said.