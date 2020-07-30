Landscape Garden Center sells Minnesota Ave. location, moving to new property by 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For more than 40 years, Landscape Garden Centers has been at the same location on South Minnesota Avenue, but a lot has changed in the neighborhood over the decades.

“You can tell from even pictures, we used to be completely surrounded by farm fields, now we’re surrounded by residential homes and commercial properties,” Owner Erik Helland said.



Helland says Landscape Garden Centers has outgrown its current four-acre property, with no room left to expand. So they’ve decided to move south to a larger property.



“It’s on 11 acres,” Helland said. “We are preparing the site to eventually move the entire Landscape Garden Center operation over to 271st Street.”



Over the next 12 to 14 months, Landscape Garden Centers will be building up its new 11 acre property on 271st Street between Western and Louise Avenues to house their entire operation.



“We’re going to be able to create a unique experience for our customers, it will create a lot of efficiencies for our retail group and our landscape operations and services,” Helland said. “We’re going to be able to provide more product, better product, just a better experience, starting from when you park in the parking lot to when you walk in.”



The project has been in the works for a couple of years, but Helland says he was able to make some adjustments to the design of the future property with COVID-19 changes in mind.



“The experience is going to be very unique from the views you’ll see things from, it will appear that we have a lot more plant material,” Helland said.



But creating a new location will take some time. Landscape Garden Centers will continue operations at its current Minnesota Avenue location all next season.



“We’ll be operational here for a whole year and some months, so we’ll have the major spring grand opening of the new facility in 2022,” Helland said.

Helland has already sold the four acre property along Minnesota Avenue but says what will become of the property is ‘still to be determined.’