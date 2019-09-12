Lake Lorraine job fair Thursday

With a low unemployment rate, it’s hard for businesses to find employees. Shops at Lake Lorraine are working together to find more people to work. Thursday morning, several of the businesses in the area will be holding a job fair together.

“Just trying to help all of us stay fully staffed. When you have a really low unemployment rate, both here in Sioux Falls and across the country, trying to connect with those employees or potential employees is vital for businesses to stay open,” said Lake Lorraine Community Director, Amy Smolik.

“I would just say be yourself. Always follow your gut. I’ve always been that type of person that if it feels right to you, then it’s going to be a right fit,” said Cari Lidner, Pahl’s Designer Showroom Manager.

The job fair will be held at the Grand Living facility on Westlake Drive. You can stop by between 11:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m..



