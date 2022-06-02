SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Lake Lorraine Farmers Market returned for the start of its 4th season Thursday, bringing together nearly a dozen local farmers from all over the region.

“Usually we come every week, we did last summer anyway,” Lake Lorraine Farmers Market shopper Kathy Harris said.

For many customers, the Thursday evening farmers market is a part of their weekly grocery shopping.

“I just like the fresh produce and the fact that it’s not processed foods, we just enjoy it,” Harris said.

“It’s just the great foods, the variety of foods and the fact that it’s fairly locally produced,” shopper Jack Mortenson said.

A lot of times shoppers are willing to pay a little more for the quality and freshness of the local produce they’ll find at the farmer’s market, but this year, many say prices at the farmer’s market are pretty similar to what they’d see in the grocery store.

“It doesn’t seem like you’re paying more, you’re paying about the same for what you get,” Harris said.

That’s largely because the price of produce in the grocery store just keeps going up.

“They’re terrible,” Harris said. “You pay the same probably now as what you pay at the farmers market for a much better product than what you get at the grocery store.”

“I honestly think we have a better product here, people can talk to the manager and the person who actually grows the product they’re selling,” Jared Hanisch with Hanisch Farms said.

Hanisch is now in his 4th season of selling locally grown produce, meat and eggs at Lake Lorraine. While his meat prices are up like the rest of the grocery industry, he says his produce prices will be about the same as last year.

“The sweet corn price really hasn’t’ rose much yet, for sweet corn I’m guessing we’ll be right at around that $6/dozen range,” Hanisch said.

“I have not raised my prices,” Danielle Eppe with Battle Creek Farms said.

Battle Creek Farms is also selling fresh spring produce at about the same rate as last season, even though their costs are going up.

“The biggest expense is just the fuel,” Eppe said.

An expense that could end up affecting these local produce prices too.

“The fuel costs are probably going to be our number one problem this year trying to price things out,” Hanisch said.

The Lake Lorraine farmers market is open Thursday evenings from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. just south of Hobby Lobby. Along with produce, you’ll also find plenty of local food, drink and dessert vendors throughout the summer and fall until the market closes at the end of October.