Lake Lorraine adds new summer events and outdoor activities

Thursday evening brought the first farmers market of the year at Lake Lorraine, this time in a new part of the development, just south of Hobby Lobby. It’s just one of several summertime activities you can now enjoy at the west side development.

“We have some rhubarb here, we usually just pick that once a week,” Jared Hanisch said.

It’s the first of many Thursday evenings Jared Hanisch and his family will spend out at the Lake Lorraine Farmers market this summer.

“We also have lamb, pork, beef, chickens and we sell eggs also, everything you possibly could eat is raised right on our own farm,” Hanisch said.

He is just one of several vendors who will set up shop at the unique outdoor market at Lake Lorraine every Thursday evening from 4-7 p.m. this summer.

“We wanted to bring a farmers market out to Lake Lorraine to bring people out to our development but also we saw a need for the western side of Sioux Falls to have access to fresh vegetables and other products,” Amy Smolik, Lake Lorraine Community Director said.



“I’m certified for stand up paddleboard, fitness and yoga,” Flow and Paddle owner Cassandra Willett said.



Lake Lorraine has also added a unique outdoor activity for everyone to enjoy this summer.

“They can come to Lake Lorraine, they can rent the boards if they’ve taken a SUP-101 class, which is our beginners class. I offer both adult and youth classes for beginners, I also offer SUP (Stand-up paddleboarding) fitness, SUP yoga and also river tours that would be on the Big Sioux River,” Willett said.

Willett says she also hopes to host some special events at Flow and Paddle that incorporate other Lake Lorraine businesses like a SUP and Sip tour that would end at The Sand Bar on Lake Lorraine, all unique summer fun activities exclusive to her new business.

“Lake Loraine is a private owned lake, so Flow and Paddle will be the only people that are able to be out on this water, there’s no public fishing and no public swimming,” Wiollett said.

“People just want to get out, this year especially,” Hanisch said.

All of these special events and activities are designed to draw more people out to enjoy everything Lake Lorraine has to offer this summer.

“Our goal is to bring people out here,” Smolik said.

Smolik says there are even more special summer events in the works for next month, so stay tuned for some more big announcements for special summer activities coming in the next few weeks.