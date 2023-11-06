SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO)– For many people, November means the checklist of getting ready for Christmas already begins. But before the pressure is really on come December, many retailers have found a sweet spot in helping moms get an enjoyable start to the holiday shopping season.

Why Ladies Night Shopping events have become a favorite tradition in tonight’s Your Money Matters.

“We used to just start and do it one evening and it’s grown into two full days now,” Lewis Drug Category Manager Christy Ellman said.

Lewis Drug’s 8th annual Ladies Event is coming up this week.

“We started it as a feel-good event for people to gather their friends and come out for an evening of wine tasting and shopping, to get ahead of things and spend time together before the busyness of the season,” Ellman said.

It comes right after Scheel’s hosted its own ladies shopping event last night.

“We’ve been doing ladies night for about five or six years now; this is just a fun unique experience we can create for our customers to come shop after hours, have fun with their girls, and just a unique way to Christmas shop this year,” Scheels Events Coordinator Cierra Von Bergen said.

It’s a concept that’s taken off tremendously for retailers and shoppers alike.

“This year we opened it up to 450 guests which is the most we’ve ever done, and they sold out in minutes. We were so surprised by how fast it went but within 10 minutes they were sold out,” Von Bergen said.

“Since it’s our biggest event of the year it’s definitely all hands on deck,” Ellman said. “No other event that we’ve ever done has created this amount of excitement in the store.”

Whether you’re looking for a unique Christmas gift for the kids or just something for yourself or home, a lot of people come in to take advantage of the great discount on ladies’ night.

“We offer 20 percent off everything in the store with just a few exclusions, but most everything, even if it’s on sale, is an additional 20 percent off. It’s a good way to start your holiday shopping,” Ellman said.



Lewis Drug’s ladies event runs all day Wednesday and Thursday this week.



Scheels donated all of the ticket sales for Sunday night’s event to The Foster Network, raising $6,750 for the nonprofit.