Possible e-coli contamination has King Arthur Flour recalling some of its products.

The voluntary recall covers certain lots of unbleached all-purpose flour in 5-pound bags. This is an expansion of another recall announced in October.

AFFECTED LOT CODES AND BEST USED BY DATES

Best Used by Date 12/09/19: Lot codes L18A09A & L18A09C

Best Used by Date 01/08/20: Lot code A19A08A

According to the company, there have been no confirmed illnesses linked to the product.

Consumers can apply for a refund on King Arthur’s website.