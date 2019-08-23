Kids enter the manufacturing industry

Kids have a lot of decisions to make when it comes to mapping out their futures. That’s why local groups are introducing kids, as young as middle school, to new career options. We take a look at a video contest inspiring kids to check out the manufacturing industry.

Young kids are taking over local manufacturing plants this fall.

“Our goal is to educate and excite middle school students about careers in manufacturing. We really want to build the workforce pipeline and keep manufacturing strong in South Dakota,” said Sara Wevik, Marketing Specialist for South Dakota Manufacturing & Technology Solutions.

South Dakota Manufacturing & Technology Solutions is looking for local schools to join the fun. Each year, the group has been hosting on a video contest for kids across the state.

“We’ll take middle school students and match them up with a local manufacturer. We give them iPads and microphones and then they set up a tour in October over Manufacturing Month,” said Wevik.

The students then create a video about what they learn during the tour about the career they shadow.

The winners receive Amazon gift cards and pizza parties.They also get the chance to expand their horizons, and plan for their futures.

“It’s fun for us to see students’ eyes open to new opportunities they may never have thought about before. Especially students who like to work with their hands or building LEGO’s or taking apart things. It’s fun to see that they have a career that can match their interest,” said Wevik.



Any teacher or school administrator can set their schools up for this contest.

Any school staff member can sign up their students to participate by emailing: sara.wevik@usd.edu