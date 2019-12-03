KELOLAND holiday shoppers share their spending strategies

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The holiday shopping season is off to a sizzling start. Americans spent the most money ever for a Black Friday: $7.4 billion. People in KELOLAND are also in a buying mood. Many of them enter the stores with a spending strategy.

Not all holiday shoppers in KELOLAND hit the stores over long weekend. Many customers waited until today to avoid the crowds.

“We had to hit downtown so we can go to Zandbroz and everybody on Phillips we like to hit while we’re in town,” Lauren Siefer said.

But not all Christmas gifts have to be store-bought. Siefer and her family make their own presents to give away.

“Such as jewelry, he makes coasters, he’s a product designer so we try to make gifts as much as we are able,” Siefer said.

KELOLAND shoppers also follow different shopping schedules. There are pre-planners and then there are procrastinators. Jessica Akland is already finished with her shopping.

“I usually spend the same amount about every year and honestly, I hate Christmas shopping, so I usually, I go and I get it all done in a day,” Aklund said.

Akland’s friend, Abbie Heiberger is just the opposite. She’s in no hurry to finish.

“I do most of my shopping the week before Christmas. I’m terrible about it a lot of times. But I usually just pick the people I’m getting a present for such as my siblings, there’s a lot of us,” Heiberger said.

While shoppers we spoke with say they try to stick with a holiday budget as closely as they can, they do admit to falling victim to the occasional impulse buy.

“Like $20 here, $15 there. Stuff I don’t necessarily need. But hey, it’s on sale like go ahead, let’s get it, sure! You know how that goes,” Heiberger said.

Budgeting well in advance helps take the sticker shock out of holiday shopping.

“Save a little all year, then your Christmas isn’t such a shock to you and you can have fun with it,” Siefer said.

The Better Business Bureau urges shoppers to be “calculated gift givers.” If you need help planning your purchases, click here.