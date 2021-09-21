KELOLAND Employment’s virtual job fair, making it easier to explore your options this week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With so many job openings across the region, KELOLAND Employment is making it easier for applicants to reach out to a variety of businesses this week with a virtual career fair.

“We all know that good applicants have many choices right now,” Becky Dorman, the Senior Director of Human Resources for the Sioux Falls School District said.

There are job openings everywhere you look right now, but now through Thursday, KELOLAND Employment has many of those openings all in one place.

“There’s over 50 employers that are participating and amongst those 50 employers, there’s literally thousands of job openings,” KELOLAND Employment manager Scott Petersen said.

This virtual career fair is designed to make the process much easier for job seekers.

“As opposed to having to choose individual jobs and apply on a one by one basis, the virtual career fair allows them to just submit their job seeker profile and choose anybody and everybody that they want to connect with,” Petersen said.

Submitting a profile in the virtual career fair is simple and private, providing the freedom many people need to explore their options.

“To encourage those job seekers that maybe haven’t officially become an active job seeker. They’re just thinking what’s next? I wonder if there’s something else out there? This is a perfect way to do that,” Petersen said.

“We’re getting a lot of nibbles from people who might be interested, but then our work starts after that. Where we’re able to follow up with them, have a phone conversation, a virtual conversation, invite them out for a tour of our facilty,” Dorman said.

The Sioux Falls School District is already making connections with prospective employees through the virtual career fair where they hope to fill some of the important roles still needed to operate our schools.

“Just because the school year starts doesn’t mean that we’re done hiring,” Dorman said. “We could use 30 custodians, 25 education assistants, we could use about six or seven child nutrition staff, and we can’t forget substitute teachers. We’ve already hired about 150 substitutes but could use another 100 or more.”

Anyone can go online and see the dozens of openings at the school district and with any of the other 50 plus employers participating in the job fair, then make that initial connection to see if their opening might be a fit for you.

“Its not as formal as an application to a particular job, rather it’s really just an invitation to request a connection and further conversation,” Petersen said.



The KELOLAND Employment virtual career fair runs through Thursday this week. You can start your profile and begin making connections here.