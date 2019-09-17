Dozens of employers set up at the Sioux Falls Convention Center Tuesday looking for job seekers.

The KELOLAND Career Expo featured more than 80 businesses looking to hire.

Good Samaritan Society and LifeScape are this years main sponsors. Both have job openings for people looking to help others.

“We have full time and part time and probably the one position that we are really looking to fill right now is our Direct support professional position. So these are individuals that we hire that are going to work directly with our children and adults,” Tammy Jo Zingmark with LifeScape said.

“Currently we are hiring for certified nursing assistants, we do train so just because you aren’t certified now doesn’t mean we won’t train you. We’re also hiring for food services, dietary positions for both evenings and days. And we’re always hiring for nurses,” Marti Robinson with the Good Samaritan Society said.

The career expo ran until 4 Tuesday afternoon.