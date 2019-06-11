Keeping clients with casual clothes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- We've talked about how much the world of workplace fashion has changed over the years, but what you might not know is that dressing up for some jobs could be a bad thing in the office.

We talk with local professionals about why a suit and tie could lose clients.

"I get up in the morning and I look through my closet and it is really a matter of choosing what's comfortable," said Summers.

This may sound like a college kid heading to class, but it's actually the mindset of many Millennials in the workforce. At Lawrence and Schiller, image is everything. Being a marketing firm, they encourage self branding.

"How you dress does matter. It's just that there's a lot more room for creativity and freedom than there ever was before. And I think that's a great thing," said Glissendorf.

"The Golden Era, they were all about those suits and ties. Then you start to see the Baby Boomers and they say hey, we like rock and roll music. Maybe we'll grow our hair longer. You progress down the line... Gen X. Then you got Millenials," said Summers.

While comfort is king for the younger generations, some rules still apply.

"If the client is one that comes in, and they're normally wearing a suit, we ask our staff to kind of emulate that. But we also allow them to be creative in what they're wearing," said Bickett.

Creativity that works for some businesses. Although, even young people want to see a level of decorum with people in charge of their health and finances.

"You want those people to be in that kind of attire. But when it comes to advertising, you know tech. Anything like that it's more about your ideas and what you can bring to the table. How you can move the needle for a client, as opposed to what you wear to that table, I would say" said Summers.

Jessica Bickett with Human Resources for the company says they do frown on flip-flops, or any clothes that over-expose.