During the height of shutdowns and increased unemployment due to the pandemic, a nationwide consumer survey by Sullivans Home Furnishings revealed more than a third of Americans were still spending money on home decor.

"They wanted a change in scenery, they couldn't go outside or they wanted to improve their emotional state, so those things we learned in the survey were really interesting on just how important home decor is in people's lives," Sullivans Director of Marketing Tawni Buhler said.

Sullivans began in Sioux Falls in the 1960s and is now a major distributor of home décor in the United States.

"Our clients consist of 10,000 independent retailers that are mainly of mom and pop shops around the country and then we also have national accounts that consist of some of your bigger box stores," Buhler said. "Things you would see in Hobby Lobby, Wayfair, QVC, we have a much larger footprint than I think most people would expect."

Many of Sullivan's 6,500 home décor products are designed in house and sourced from all over the world.

"We have artists that work with us in China and the Philippines and in India are our primary markets, occasionally we go into Vietnam," Sullivans Vice President of Operations, Digital Marketing and Sales Tim Thune said.