K Restaurant shifts to event venue and catering

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime Sioux Falls restaurant is making a big change all while staying in the same building.

“We’ve been here for almost 12 years,” Chef Chistina Kuehn said.



K Restaurant has been at 8th and Railroad Center since 2008, but chef Christina Kuehn has a long history in the local restaurant business. She opened Christina’s Cafe and Bakery on Phillips Avenue in 1993 and later turned it into Cafe 334. Over her three restaurants, she has been serving people in Sioux Falls breakfast, lunch or dinner for nearly three decades.



“It’s time to reorganize, I’m getting older, 27 years in a restaurant and kitchen is hard,” Kuehn said.

Starting after Valentine’s Day, K’s will no longer be open for daily meals. But Kuehn says its just a change in concept.



“We’re not going anywhere,” Kuehn said. “We will not be doing our everyday lunches and dinners, but we’ll still be doing dinners. We’ll do specialty dinners for instance Valentine’s Day and New Years, I think we’ll continue doing first Fridays, that way people can come in and see what we’ll be offering the rest of the month.”

While her intimate dining room will only be open to the public for a few special events each month, Kuehn plans to use her space at 8th and Railroad to host more private parties and events.



“We’ve been doing a lot of intimate small caterings for corporations and different kinds of businesses or if they need a place for a retreat during the day,” Kuehn said.

Her facility hosts roughly 50 people in doors and offers more availability with the back patio in the summer. From business events to birthday parties and family gatherings, Kuehn says Sioux Falls is in need of more venues and catering options.



“The catering part has always been a big part of the restaurant,” Kuehn said.

By ending daily lunch and dinner service, K will now have more availability as a venue and for catering. Kuehn hopes the shift in focus will still allow her regular guests a chance to enjoy their favorite parts of the restaurant, giving her more time to focus on the special events she’s most passionate about.



“I’m really excited about the catering, the wine dinners, the special events and the cooking classes, I just haven’t had as much time. The day to day takes so much that you don’t have as much time or energy to do the things you want to do,” Kuehn said.

She will continue updating K’s Facebook page for more information on upcoming special events, classes and dinners.