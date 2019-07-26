JUUL faces new allegations of targeting kids

The controversial e-cigarette company, JUUL, is back in the headlines this week.

On Thursday, internal emails, memos and contracts were released as part of a congressional investigation into the company. What they found shows schools were offered thousands of dollars to use JUUL sponsored curriculum.

The papers also revealed JUUL was using social media influencers to promote their products to people of all ages online.

This comes as the company is being accused of spreading the “youth vaping epidemic”.