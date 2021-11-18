Josephine’s to host grand opening of new Wedge on Western flower shop

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– A new development on the south side of Sioux Falls is now full. Its newest tenant will host a grand opening celebration Saturday.



“This is actually my 4th location now, I started on Philips Avenue.



While her business has had some different homes over the years, Josephine Schallenkamp has been a staple for flowers in Sioux Falls for decades.



“Actually, this week is the 36th anniversary,” Schallenkamp said.



For the past 28 years, Josephine’s was at 8th and Railroad Center in Downtown Sioux Falls, where just a year ago, she had her busiest holiday season ever.

“On Thanksgiving, we were calling in anyone to come in and deliver,” Schallenkamp said during an interview in December 2020.

That busyness is continuing this holiday season, but at its new store.

“I’m just honestly so surprised at the amount of walk in, we’ve never had that. This morning all five of us were busy with people,” Schallenkamp said.



Josephine’s Unique Floral Designs filled the final open space at the Wedge on Western Development, bringing together a group of stores and services that draw in a lot of customers every day.



“Like Breadico, it is just steady traffic on Saturday mornings, so we’re trying to get in on that and have people take home a bouquet too,” Schallenkamp said.

Along with walk in services, the floral shop is still busy providing special orders for weddings, funerals and events. Schallenkamp also added staff to help give customers new offerings at her new store.



“We’re doing a lot of classes too. Focusing more on fresh than on silks like we have before,” she said. “And chocolates, we have a great line of chocolates.”

Josephine’s is hosting its grand opening and holiday open house Saturday from 2 to 4.