SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a summer of changing businesses at the Jones Building downtown, but now the corner of 6th Street and Phillips Avenue is filled with food options.



“Our food is 100 percent plant based. We do have a lot of soy options and chicken substitutions,” Brosia Bowl owner Darcy Green said.

This past August, Brosia Bowl opened next to the Source Coffee Shop in the Jones building, just two months after, Flying Santo Taco bar opened on the north side of the building.



“They’re both spectacular, I have to rank Flying Santo as the best taco place in town,” Jones421 homeowner Craig Markhardt said.

These two newcomers join the recently expanded Swamp Daddy’s and Boki European Street Food, two other lunch or dinner options in the Jones Building. Then there’s Intoxibakes bakery and The Source coffee and taproom for other dining options.



“One of the best things about coming to Jones421, is that even if you are here with someone that doesn’t like the food that you want, they can go find their own food at a different restaurant and sit in a common area like outside here in the courtyard and enjoy your time together,” Markhardt said.



Craig Markhardt lives in the Jones building and says the constantly changing variety of options on the business level of the building is one of the best parts of this downtown community.



“I think people should come to Jones421 and see how different it is than anything that is out there,” Markhardt said.



“We did have to look around and decide, there’s just so many different options than what I’m used to,” First time Jones421 visitor Shania Struckman said.



It’s what drew Shania Struckman and her group of friends to the Jones building for the first time.



“We came here to look for some lunch, we enjoyed that there are a lot of options,” Struckman said.



A variety that keeps bringing people back even more to try out all of these new local options.

“They’re not franchises, they’re small business owners and they’re working hard to provide an amazing service for us and that’s what I like about this place,” Markgardt said.



We all work together because we’re all different,” Green said. “There’s tacos, there’s Cajun and a bakery and then we’re vegan.”

Since opening over five years ago, the Jones building has served as an incubator for new businesses in retail, services or restaurants, many that have grown to have an even larger presence in the Sioux Falls business community.