SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — JC Penney is starting the shut-down process for several of its stores including the store at the University Mall in Brookings.

The retailer previously announced 137 of its stores will be closing the doors for good across the U.S.

As the stores prepare to close, customers are being offered discounts up to 40 percent.

All purchases will be final as of June 25.

An employee did confirm the liquidation sale at the Brookings store started Wednesday.