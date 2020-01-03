January fitness deals in Sioux Falls

Many people are looking into how to start some of their biggest goals for the New Year—if your resolutions include focusing on health and fitness, there are plenty of options to help get you started and save a little money in 2020.

“Beginning of the New Year everyone has New Years resolution goals and that’s a great time to start,” GreatLIFE Fitness manager Austin Kjergaard said.

There are plenty of financial incentives to help all of the newly motivated movers find a gym membership this year.

“Absolutely it’s a great time, you see a lot of specials, a lot of gyms will be doing promotions,” Kjergaard said.

From a free month, to waived activation fees, there are plenty of fitness deals to choose from in January.

“There will be other promotions that happen throughout the year, but there’s always a big splash at the beginning of the year, new start new you,” Kjergaard said.

“The fact that you have to have it for the year kind of keeps you motivated for that full year, so I do like that,” Britain Burditt said.

Burditt says a yearly gym membership helps make sure she makes the most of her investment in her health.

“I think having that being automatically withdrawn forces you to go so you make sure its worth what you’re paying for that month,” Burditt said.

Here’s a list of some of the fitness deals you can find around Sioux Falls this month.

GreatLIFE

Waving $50 initiation fee for yearly memberships

One free month with year membership

5 personal training sessions for $100

Avera McKennan

Waiving $60 fee to join in January

New members get a polar body age assessment and 1 hour orientation program

Sanford Wellness

If you sign up for a membership at any Sanford Wellness Center before Jan. 16, you get your first month free

Orangetheory

Transformation Challenge Package: 18 classes for the price of the normal 10 class package

Burn Boot Camp

6 week unlimited classes program for $99

DEFINE

1 month of unlimited classes for $99 (normally $150-$165)

2 classes for the price of 1

FORM Fitness Studio + Boutique

Always has your 1 st class free

class free If you’re from Sioux Falls, also offer a free 1 st week

week Planet Fitness Sioux Falls

20¢ to join and free cancellation anytime

Fit Body Boot Camp

Free trial week

28 days for $77

Snap Fitness

Join for 20¢ in 2020 (offer ends Jan. 7)

Anytime Fitness

Join for $1 through January 12

Revolution Yoga and Cycle

Reduced prices on single and couple memberships

$5 drop-ins for high school and college students

9Rounds