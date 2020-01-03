January fitness deals in Sioux Falls

Many people are looking into how to start some of their biggest goals for the New Year—if your resolutions include focusing on health and fitness, there are plenty of options to help get you started and save a little money in 2020.
“Beginning of the New Year everyone has New Years resolution goals and that’s a great time to start,” GreatLIFE Fitness manager Austin Kjergaard said.
There are plenty of financial incentives to help all of the newly motivated movers find a gym membership this year.
“Absolutely it’s a great time, you see a lot of specials, a lot of gyms will be doing promotions,” Kjergaard said.
From a free month, to waived activation fees, there are plenty of fitness deals to choose from in January.
“There will be other promotions that happen throughout the year, but there’s always a big splash at the beginning of the year, new start new you,” Kjergaard said.
“The fact that you have to have it for the year kind of keeps you motivated for that full year, so I do like that,” Britain Burditt said.
Burditt says a yearly gym membership helps make sure she makes the most of her investment in her health.
“I think having that being automatically withdrawn forces you to go so you make sure its worth what you’re paying for that month,” Burditt said.
Here’s a list of some of the fitness deals you can find around Sioux Falls this month.
GreatLIFE
- Waving $50 initiation fee for yearly memberships
- One free month with year membership
- 5 personal training sessions for $100
Avera McKennan
- Waiving $60 fee to join in January
- New members get a polar body age assessment and 1 hour orientation program
Sanford Wellness
- If you sign up for a membership at any Sanford Wellness Center before Jan. 16, you get your first month free
Orangetheory
- Transformation Challenge Package: 18 classes for the price of the normal 10 class package
Burn Boot Camp
- 6 week unlimited classes program for $99
DEFINE
- 1 month of unlimited classes for $99 (normally $150-$165)
- 2 classes for the price of 1
FORM Fitness Studio + Boutique
- Always has your 1st class free
- If you’re from Sioux Falls, also offer a free 1st week
- Planet Fitness Sioux Falls
- 20¢ to join and free cancellation anytime
Fit Body Boot Camp
- Free trial week
- 28 days for $77
Snap Fitness
- Join for 20¢ in 2020 (offer ends Jan. 7)
Anytime Fitness
- Join for $1 through January 12
Revolution Yoga and Cycle
- Reduced prices on single and couple memberships
- $5 drop-ins for high school and college students
9Rounds
- Sign up for a free 10-day pass