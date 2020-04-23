IT departments continue to connect the business world through the pandemic

Whether it’s retail sales, take-out orders or business meetings, nearly all industries have now moved online during the pandemic. It’s meant a big workload for IT departments everywhere.

“Setting up your device, setting your monitor up, those are the things we’re kind of working through,” Director of IT Operations Scott Sylliaasen said.

In the first four days of social distancing, Midco had 75 percent of the company’s residential support and inside salespeople working from home and 92 percent of the company’s business support people at home.

“We’ve been busy. I would say that the first couple weeks it was chaotic and overwhelming and we did a really good job of trying to partner as a team,” Sylliaasen said.

“We have a technical team I can’t speak highly enough about who works just on our infrastructure so just our network, we completely flipped into this virtual network and our network continues to hold,” Avera Health Medical Information Officer and Hospitalist Jennifer McKay said.

Avera’s IT Department set up 2200 employees to work from home and helped move 20,000 clinic visits online.

“Certainly when you take a whole system and deploy virtual visits across a telemedicine system within 10 days of a pandemic starting, you’ve got to be spot on with how the system performs,” McKay said.

While IT workers are dealing with major network concerns, they’re also responding to thousands of individual questions as employees, patients and customers adjust to this fully virtual system.

“Some of the really unsung heroes of the pandemic are our help desk people,” McKay said. “I believe our call volumes are up probably 50-60 percent or more since all of this started. They’re busy!”

“The first two to three weeks, it doubled it really did,” Sylliaasen said. “We got flooded with tons of small, just paper cut issues that seemed small, but really in this whole thing are big. But once we got through those first three weeks, it’s gotten a lot better.”

In addition to helping everyone work from home, many IT departments are also tasked with creating new ways to help workers social distance like the mobile installation services Midco is now using for its workers out in the field.