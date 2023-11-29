SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former Sioux Falls pizza place with a huge fan following will be re-opening under a new name and ownership. We look at what PizzaRev fans can expect from the new Invictus Pizza Kitchen.

“When Pizza Rev closed, it was a pretty hard day for most of the community,” Invictus Pizza Kitchen owner Ashley Giesen said.

It’s been more than two years since Pizza Rev closed its doors in Sioux Falls, saying the staffing shortage was too great to continue operations.

“It was purely a function of the pandemic. They…staffing wise…how do you keep employees when we don’t know when to tell you to come to work?” Ron Nelson with Nelson Commercial Real Estate said.

But over the past two years, Pizza Rev fans have continued asking when this customized pizza concept might come back to Sioux Falls.

“This isn’t a very large place; there’s lots bigger restaurants and things you’d think would capture more of the public’s buzz. This one has been crazy; there’s a secret sauce, if you’ll pardon the pun, in the ingredients of Pizza Rev, Facebook groups and all of that just wondering when they’re coming back,” Nelson said.

It’s why the owners of the new Invictus Pizza Kitchen were excited to bring back the same customized pizza option to the old Pizza Rev building.

“This location was already well established; it already had the traffic that brought people in, so why mess with a good thing?” Giesen said.

The only changes you might notice are a few differences in decor, from a new paint color to different tables. Those things will be different, but the food, the main event will all be very much the same, even down to the way its cooked.

“Out of Invictus they can expect the same quality and the same customizability for their pizzas. Also a little more elevated signature pizzas,” Giesen said.

News of the return for this beloved restaurant has already created a huge buzz and former Pizza Rev fans won’t have to wait much longer.

“We are hoping to open here early December, so just a short couple weeks,” Giesen said.

Aa for the staffing shortage that led to Pizza Rev’s closure, the new Invictus Pizza Kitchen owners say after 10 years in the restaurant business in Sioux Falls, they have no issues finding staff for their local restaurants and say it won’t be an issue for the new restaurant.