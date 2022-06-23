SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Workforce development remains a top priority for Sioux Falls and the city’s many employers, it’s why the Chamber of Commerce and the Young Professionals Network came together Thursday for an event designed to help young workers choose to plant their roots in Sioux Falls.

“I came here knowing nobody, brand new to the community,” ISG Architect and YPN Chair Josh Muckenhirn said.

It’s a story many young workers face when they move to town for a new job.

“I had moved back from the west coast after living there for 10 years, when I moved back I was certain I was not going to stay,” Northwestern Mutual’s Chief Talent Officer and former YPN Chair Kristin Hoefert-Redlinger said.

But many people in Sioux Falls have made it their goal to change that mindset by helping more young workers get hooked on building a life in the city.

“It’s the connections they make that are really going to ground them and create connections for them in the community,” Muckenhirn said.

That’s exactly what happened for Meckenhirn and Hoefert-Redlinger, now two of the key leaders of the Sioux Falls Young Professionals Network.

“I got involved with YPN and with the chamber as well, it’s why I’m here, got involved with so many cool exciting things,” Hoefert-Redlinger said.

They hope to help others make those same connections with their new event Intro to Sioux Falls.

“It’s geared towards new residents, interns, college graduates who are here and new to the area,” Muckenhirn said. “The goal is really to get them plugged in with the community.”

Thursday’s event set up a road map to Sioux Falls inside Great Shots, breaking each corner of the city into a different golf bay with locals who can help share more about their neighborhood.

“Find out what the best places to eat are, best things to do, best attractions,” Hoefert-Redlinger said.

Hoefert-Redlinger says showing off everything the city has to offer is the key to helping recruit and retain more young workers.

“We hear that there’s nothing to do here, it’s a boring city, it’s small. But truly there’s so much to do here. The purpose of the event is to showcase all of the great things that there are here so people fall in love with the city so they move here, stay here forever,” Hoefert-Redlinger said.

The first Intro to Sioux Falls event was sponsored by several area employers who are always working to help attract more workers.