Instagram popularity helps boost fast success for 2 Sioux Falls entrepreneurs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Over the holiday season many people are looking for unique gifts or food for those holiday parties. It’s an area where Two Sioux Falls women have found great success selling their hand-made products, thanks to a little help from social media.

“I started just doing it for fun like every side baker does,” Bakologie owner Lauren Lavin said.



Lauren Lavin was in high school when she started Bakologie.



“This was not my plan. I went to school at USD and thought I was going to get a PhD or maybe med school,” Lavin said.

But after graduating college a year and a half ago, her side gig turned into a full-time career.



“I probably work between 60 and 70 hours a week, that’s just in the kitchen,” Lavin said.



“It’s probably like 60 to 80 hours,” Cultivated in Love owner Landi Schweigert said. “I get up very early.”



Landi Schweigert is also running full steam ahead with her new business Cultivated in Love.



“I actually started because during COVID, I’m a single parent, and I really struggled balancing time at work and with my children,” Schweigert said.



That’s when she and her girls found a new creative outlet making charcuterie boards at home and posting pictures on Facebook, which led to her first official client.



“She reached out to me and was like, hey can you come do my Christmas party. I see that you’re really good at this, I love supporting women and I want to see what you do,” Schweigert said.



Over the past year her business has exploded, largely thanks to social media.



“Instagram has been huge for me,” Schweigert said. “I don’t know what it is but astatically pleasing things, people just love to look at it.”



“Everyone is going to stop and watch a cake video, regardless of who’s making it, they’re trendy,” Lavin said.



These two women-owned small business are booming and becoming Insta-famous in the Sioux Falls area.

“I think it’s a really great way to create community and that’s how you get people to buy into your product, not only your product but you,” Lavin said.

Both business owners say showing the behind-the-scenes photos and personal stories have helped people not only connect with their beautiful products, but also the people they support.



“I feel like people need to know, who are you ordering from? Who is this person behind this business?” Schweigert said. “It’s part of my story and the reason I chose my name and everything else.”

Both Cultivated in Love and Bakologie have seen so much growth, their holiday seasons are packed with parties. They say now is the time to get in your orders in time for Christmas.